Report: Arrest made in killing of 88-year-old woman

Lovezella Bartholomew, person of interest. Photo via NOPD. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- The woman suspected of killing her 88-year-old landlord in New Orleans was arrested in Texas, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

Lovezella Batholomew, 28, was arrested in August, 2016, as a fugitive in the murder of her landlord, Estelle Webb.

ARCHIVE: NOPD seeks missing 88-year-old, fears for her safety

Bartholomew is accused of killing Webb in late March or early April of 2016. Webb's body was found in Lake Pontchartrain on May 4.

Estelle Webb, 88, reported missing to NOPD. (Photo: WWL)

Webb, who had been missing since Thursday, April 28 at midday, was officially reported missing by family on May 6, two days after the body had been recovered near the spillway.

Webb's niece told The Advocate that Webb was beaten and stabbed.

For more, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV