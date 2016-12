Source: WBRZ (Photo: WBRZ)

NEW ROADS, La. -- A baby was found inside a Walmart trash can Friday in New Roads.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the baby was found in a plastic bag inside a trash can at a Walmart. The baby is alive and was taken to Pointe Coupee General Hospital.

No further information is currently available, Eyewitness news will update this story as it develops.

(© 2016 WWL)