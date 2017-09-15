Report: Convenience store employee fatally shot man after argument

Junior Verney (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Advocate's Ramon Vargas is reporting that a Gretna man has been arrested on a count of second-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Airline Highway Friday morning.



According to the article in The Advocate, 22-year-old Junior Verney was working at the Sterling Express in the 9200 block of Airline Highway around 5 a.m



Verney and a man who has yet to be identified got into an argument inside of the store over money Verney believed was owed to him.



The article says that the continued to argue outside of the store and that's when the man who was arguing with Verney threw a large rock at Verney's car.



Verney then went into the store and got a gun, came out and fired several shots at the man as he ran away.



Read the complete story on The Advocate by clicking here.

© 2017 WWL-TV