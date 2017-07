Photo courtesy WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – A man is in jail after police say they caught him with a prostitute on LSU’s campus.

According to WBRZ-TV, 36-year-old Lucien Hamilton was found in Tiger Stadium Monday night. He reportedly admitted to sneaking in the stadium and soliciting prostitution.

