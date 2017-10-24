Report: Man charged in teen's shooting was supposed to be serving life at Angola

ZACHARY -- The man accused of killing a 15-year-old he caught allegedly burglarizing his house had recently been released from Angola Prison, where he was supposed to be serving a life sentence.

According to our partners at WBRZ, Terry Flanagan was serving a life sentence as a habitual offender for various crimes dating back to 1978.

Flanagan was released in February 2016 after being transfered from the state penitentiary to another parish work release program according to WBRZ. A provision in the law then allowed Flanagan to be released.

Police arrested Flanagan last weekend after he fatally shot 15-year-old Chadrion Brooke-Spurlock. Flanagan told police that he came home to find Spurlock and two other teenagers burglarizing his home. Spurlock then allegedly tried to run, but Flanagan chased him down and shot him.

