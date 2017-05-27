Report: Man shot while driving on interstate

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot while driving near the I-10/I-610 split according to a preliminary police report from the New Orleans Police Department.

The unidentified victim told police he was driving on the interstate when he was shot. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital by private conveyance and is in stable condition.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV