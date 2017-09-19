Official: Hitler speech found at Baton Rouge murder suspect's home

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A law enforcement official says a copy of an Adolf Hitler speech was found at the home of a white man accused of killing two black men and firing on a black family.



The official spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.



Authorities said at an earlier news conference that Kenneth James Gleason would be charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths last week of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was walking to work.



Authorities say the men were unarmed when they were attacked. Authorities say Gleason also shot at the house of a black family in his neighborhood before the killings. No one was hurt in that shooting.

Original Story Below

Authorities say a 23-year-old white Baton Rouge man has been arrested and will be charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two black men in attacks that police said may have been racially motivated.



Interim Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said Tuesday that Kenneth James Gleason is accused of killing the two men. He didn't immediately say what he thought the motive was.



Police arrested Gleason over the weekend on drug charges, but he was bailed out of jail late Sunday even though authorities considered him a "person of interest" in the shooting of a homeless man and a dishwasher who was killed while walking to work.



It's not clear whether Gleason has an attorney. Attempts to reach him and his immediate family have not been successful.

Authorities say Gleason has been linked to a third shooting in which he fired on the house of an African-American family in his neighborhood.



No one died in that shooting, which occurred before the other two deaths. Dunnam said he was confident that Gleason "would have killed again" if he had the chance.



Authorities would not say what the motive for the shootings was but said they had not ruled out that they were racially motivated.

Read more at WBRZ.com

© 2017 Associated Press