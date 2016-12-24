Report: Mother arrested after baby found in Walmart trash can

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ROADS, La. -- Police said the woman who allegedly gave birth inside a Walmart bathroom then left the baby in a trash can had been collecting money for the Salvation Army outside the store before going into labor.

According to a report from our partners at The Advocate, the baby's mother, identified by police as 34-year-old Kyandrea Thomas, went into labor while bell ringing for the Salvation Army outside the Walmart in New Roads. Police say Thomas then gave birth inside the bathroom and laft the baby in a restroom trash can.

A store attendant found the infant alive hours later and notified police. The baby is believed to have been about 6 hours old when it was found.

Thomas was later found at a nearby hospital and booked into Parish Prison after being released from medical treatment. She will face a charge of second degree murder.

Police said Thomas gave a full confession.

The baby is in stable condition at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.

"It's a very emotional situation to say the least," said Pointe Coupee sheriff Bud Torres. "We don't know all the facts or what the motivation was for it, but it was a senseless act on her part."

