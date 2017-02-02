Dozens of evidence markers were in view in the small yard area of the complex where the woman was shot. (Photo: Matthew Hinton / The New Orleans Advocate).

NEW ORLEANS - A shooting at a New Orleans East apartment complex left a woman dead and evidence markers, which normally are indicative of shell casings from bullets, were strewn in the yard area where the shooting occurred.



The incident occurred sometime after 9 a.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway at the Chateau d'Orleans apartment complex.

Neighbors said that the 29-year-old woman was the mother of five young children between the age of 2 and 6, who were at school when the shooting occurred. She was identified by the neighbors as Kayla Bienemy.



Some said they heard between 10 and 20 gunshots around 9 a.m. When it was over, the woman lay dying in the doorway of her apartment with several gunshot wounds.



Lu Noel, who also lives in the complex said the violence in the area is out of control.



"It's constantly happening and nothing is getting done about it," she said. "It's very sad to see a woman get gunned down like that with five kids. That's just ridiculous."

Another neighbor said the woman was a good mother, who kept her kids inside, perhaps because of the threat of violence.



"She worked down at the Walmart in the parish in Chalmette," said Robert Morton. "She was a good mother."

A family member told Eyewitness News that Bienemy was an innocent bystander and that the shooter or shooters may have been aiming for her boyfriend.

Residents of the complex said they are now urging the managers to beef up security. They said they would like a gate installed and security cameras. They would also like security guards at night.







