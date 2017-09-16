Report: Orleans Parish murder suspect arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man wanted for a July murder in New Orleans East has reportedly been arrested in Baton Rouge.

According to WBRZ-TV, 23-year-old Curtis Stewart was arrested Friday night and charged with fugitive to second-degree murder.

Authorities with the New Orleans Police Department said they could not confirm Stewart's arrest. However, police said he was wanted for the homicide of 25-year-old Devan Smith. Smith was killed July 21 in the 14700 block of Chef Mentuer Highway.

