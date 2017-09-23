Report: Second suspect in rapper BTY Young'n's murder arrested

(Photo: Photo via OPSO)

NEW ORLEANS - A second man has been charged in connection with the May death of local rapper BTY Young'n, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Kyron Williams, 27, was booked Saturday morning with one count of second-degree murder. According to The Advocate, his booking comes a little more than a week after an Orleans Parish grand jury handed up charges of murder in the case against him and Darryl Bannister.

Bannister was arrested more than four months ago.Both men face mandatory life imprisonment if they are convicted. Their bond was set at $1 million.

