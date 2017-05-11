Report: State Trooper, two police officers shot during central Louisiana stand off

Brandon Arthur Carpenter (Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

MOREAUVILLE, La. – A Louisiana State trooper and two police officers were shot during a standoff in Avoyelles Parish.

According to our partners at WBRZ, the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, one of the police officers was shot in the lip with a BB gun and the second officer's injuries are unknown.

The three law enforcement officers approached the window of a home to negotiate with a man barricaded inside. The suspect, identified as Brandon Arthur Carpenter, then fired a shotgun at the officers.

The standoff started after a car chase earlier this afternoon according to WBRZ.

A State Police SWAT team is on the way to the scene.

