Report: suspect in pregnant Algiers woman's murder disses charges on Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – A suspect in the brutal murder of an Algiers woman is behind bars Friday, but not before he reportedly commented on the charges against him via Facebook.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Duvuri Devall, or someone using his account, wrote “This is BS” in the comments on a story related to the case he was wanted in connection with.

Devall was one of the two men wanted for the death of 22-year-old Raven Veal, killed in November along with her unborn child. Police said Veal was shot and run over by a vehicle.

More: Pregnant woman pleaded for her life before being shot to death, witnesses say

Devall reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday night. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

Both Devall and the other man wanted in Veal's death, Jermaine Brisco, are set to appear before a judge Friday for an arraignment hearing.

Click here to read more about this story on The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV