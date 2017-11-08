Report: 13-year-old raped by inmate at Angola Rodeo

(Photo: WBRZ-TV, Custom)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - The Louisiana State Penitentiary says it is investigating an “incident” after a report citing anonymous sources claimed a teen was raped at the Angola Rodeo.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that multiple sources agreed to discuss the “situation” after agreeing to not be identified. The station says numerous attempts to get information from officials were stymied until the report aired 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The report says a spokesperson for the state prison released a brief statement late Tuesday.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the alleged incident which may have occurred during the last weekend of the October 2017 rodeo,” state prison spokesperson Ken Pastorick told WBRZ. “The details about the alleged incident will not be released or discussed until the appropriate time.”

WBRZ’s report, citing the anonymous sources, says the girl was raped in a bathroom on the Angola grounds and an inmate serving a life sentence for murder is accused of the crime. The station identified the inmate as Laderick Davis.

The report continues by saying the child was questioned and admitted to having sex with Davis and a rape kit was administered.

WBRZ reports that Davis was transferred from the Louisiana State Penitentiary to David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, La. “due to the nature of the allegations” and “for his own protection.”

