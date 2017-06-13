WWL
Report: one dead in officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

State Police update on BRPD officer involved shooting

Kevin Dupuy, WWLTV 5:00 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Acadian Thruway around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“During the course of that traffic stop, the passenger exited the vehicle holding a gun, and the officer fired on that passenger,” LSP Trooper Bryan Lee said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Read more on WBRZ.com

 

