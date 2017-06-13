Report: one dead in officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police say one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

According to WBRZ, Baton Rouge Police tried to pull over a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Acadian Thruway around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“During the course of that traffic stop, the passenger exited the vehicle holding a gun, and the officer fired on that passenger,” LSP Trooper Bryan Lee said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

