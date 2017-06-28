Report: Woman killed in Independence shooting, boyfriend charged

INDEPENDENCE, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Louisiana woman was fatally shot a day before her birthday and her boyfriend has been charged with obstruction of justice.



The Advocate reports the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 27-year-old Letisha Rheams was fatally shot Tuesday.



Rheams was on the front porch when deputies arrived. Sheriff Jason Ard says Rheams was suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.



Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Ollie Selders, was charged and taken into custody. Ard says his version of events conflicts with the collected evidence.



It's unclear if Selders has a lawyer.

