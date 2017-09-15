Residents worry gas station on Airline Highway a target for shootings

An area of Airline Highway in New Orleans has had more than its share of crime in recent years.

New Orleans - The 9200 block of Airline Highway may not sound familiar, but you may know it from shootings in recent years.

Friday morning, New Orleans Police were there to investigate a 29-year-old man who was found shot in the torso across the street by the railroad tracks. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. In April, the location was also where budding rapper, BTY Youngin was shot to death.

"I'm very concerned," Ryan Holmes said.

Holmes, a long time resident, says shootings are rare in his neighborhood just behind the Shell. He and Nathan Bobby who are part of a local group, the Palm Air Civic Association say trouble seems to travel through near the gas station and hotel.

"Periodically we hear gunshots, meaning from that area."

How bad is the crime in the area? We used NOPD's crime map to look up the last six months. Aside from BTY Youngin's shooting, there was an armed robbery and an assault on Palm Back in May.

Going back further, to March 2016, there was a fatal shooting on Hollygrove blocks away from the gas station. On Christmas in 2015, there was a double shooting outside the station. In the month of June, there were also multiple incidents ranging from rape, fraud, and theft at the motel next door.

"Probably need cameras on every block," Holmes said.

He says his neighborhood is comparable to other neighborhoods in the city. In the meantime, he says police and neighbors are working together to reduce crime.

"I've been here all my life, and this is actually a pretty safe neighborhood," Holmes said.

But he is worried that one day, it may not be enough.

