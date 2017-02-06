Ronald Gasser pleads not guilty in death of Joe McKnight

Ronald Gasser (Photo: Jefferson Parish (La.) Sheriff)

The man accused of shooting and killing former NFL player Joe McKnight after an apparent road rage chase that extended across the Crescent City Connection, through much of Algiers and into Jefferson Parish pleaded not guilty in court Monday.



Gasser was indicted last week on second-degree murder, an upgrade from his initial arrest on manslaughter charges following the shooting on Dec. 1.



Gasser, 55, has been in protective custody in jail, according to The New Orleans Advocate. His attorney, Gerard Archer, said Gasser will remain behind bars because he cannot afford the $750,000 bail.



Gasser's sister and his daughter were present at Monday's hearing. Several members of McKnight's family were also on hand.



Another hearing on some motions in the case is scheduled for February 16.

