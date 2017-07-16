Rouses store Uptown robbed at gunpoint, police say

NEW ORLEANS -- The Rouses grocery store Uptown was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the store in the 4500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

Initial reports from police said someone armed with a gun entered the store and demanded to get inside the cash room. The robber got away with an unknown amount of money.

The report also states a 63-year-old woman and 65-year-old man were victims of the robbery. It is unknown if they were employees at the store or bystanders.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.



