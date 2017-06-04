Saturday most violent day of 2017 with 13 people shot, analyst says

NEW ORLEANS – Thirteen people were shot in the city during a 24-hour period Saturday, the bloodiest day so far this year, according to WWL-TV's crime analyst.

Two of the victims died.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were wounded at the following locations:

- 3700 block of Tulane Avenue, five victims

- 2200 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, one victim

- 2100 block of South Liberty Street, one victim

- 6600 block of Foch Road, four victims

- 2900 block of Upperline Street, two victims

Saturday’s shootings bring to 703 the number of people shot in New Orleans during the last 365 days WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

In comparison, Asher noted, Saturday’s numbers are the per capita equivalent of 90 people shot in a day in Chicago.

