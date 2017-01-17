School buses back up and running after thieves stole batteries

NEW ORLEANS -- Crews spent the day installing batteries in more than 20 school buses Tuesday after thieves stole them overnight.

Police said the criminal broke into the First Student Company bus barn in New Orleans East and stole 38 batteries from 20 different buses. Police said there are two batteries in each bus and the thieves went through the barn, systematically taking the batteries from every bus except one.

The theft impacted students at McDonogh #32 and Algiers Technology Academy. A spokesperson for First Student Bus Company said employees spent the day installing new batteries in order to pick up students after school without an issue.

Jerry Muller, the owner of Jefferson Battery, is aware people are stealing batteries from cars and buses, so he won’t buy used batteries because of it.

"From time to time we have individuals that come here and try to sell batteries that we know are good but we flat out refuse,” Muller said. “Why encourage people to steal?"



Since 1977 Muller has worked on cars, specifically selling and replacing batteries. He said he’s seen it all.

"Guys would roll up in a truck and have 8 to 10 batteries with the wires freshly cut on them. I'd just tell them to hit the road,” Muller said. “It's not right."

He said whoever stole the bus batteries must be desperate. A used battery isn't worth very much.

"The actual value on the street would be a black market value, which would be very minimal,” Muller said.

