84-year-old woman strangled in Metairie senior living facility

METAIRIE -- Police found an 84-year-old woman strangled to death inside a senior living home.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were called out to the 4900 block of York Street Tuesday night to investigate what appeared to be a death by natural causes.

However, an autopsy revealed that 84-year-old Pauline Ballon died from strangulation.

Police say a security guard discovered Ballon facedown in her bed around 7:55 p.m. on July 18.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of our resident Pauline Ballon and we pray for the repose of her soul and for the consolation of her family and friends," said Christopher Homes, A Senior Living Ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. "At this time we are cooperating fully with authorities and will continue to do so throughout their investigation. At this time we have no further comment and refer all inquiries to the Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office."

No motive or suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call JPSO's Investigation's Bureau at 504-364-5300.

