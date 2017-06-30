Sedan reported stolen on MacArthur Blvd

Photo of vehicle similar in color, year, make and model of vehicle reported stolen in below incident. (Photo via New Orleans Police) (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police are looking for a sedan stolen on MacArthur Boulevard Friday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the 2012 Ford Fusion was stolen around 10 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of MacArthur Blvd. The victim reported that he parked the car at the address then returned 10 minutes later and it was missing.

NOPD said the stolen vehicle is bearing the license plate 334AYM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6040. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

