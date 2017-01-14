Sheriff: Career criminals suspected in dozens of burglaries arrested

Joseph Ryan Trapen, 21, and Cali Nobles, 27, arrested and accused of dozens of burglaries across multiple parishes. (Source: TPSO)

HAMMOND, La. -- Two "dangerous career criminals" allegedly responsible for more than 40-to-50 vehicle burglaries were arrested Saturday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Joseph Ryan Trapen and 27-year-old Cali Nobles were arrested after police dogs caught up to them at the end of a long chase. Both are accused of committing dozens of burglaries in multiple parishes.

The chase began when the pair were caught committing a burglary at a house in Ponchatoula, according to police. The two alleged burglars led police on a car chase until they crashed their vehicle at the intersection of Pumpkin Center highway and LA 22. They then fled on foot and stole a pick-up truck, using it to escape into Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office then joined in the hunt and found that Trapen and Nobles were hiding off of James Chapel Road South. Both police departments then brought out K-9 units and located the fugitives in a nearby trailer.

Police say Trapen pulled out a handgun, but lost control of the weapon and detectives were able to capture him without discharging their weapons. Nobles was arrested without incident and transported to the Livingston Parish jail while Trapen was treated at a nearby hospital for wounds sustained from the police dogs that assisted in his capture.

Detectives have recovered several items reported stolen in Tanigpahoa and Livingston Parishes so far that were in the couple's possession. The gun Trapen was using was also stolen, according to police.

Both face numerous charges of burglary, aggravated burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, auto theft and more. Both were wanted by the TPSO, LSPO and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that without the coordinated efforts of the TPSO and LPSO, these arrests wouldn't be possible.

(© 2017 WWL)