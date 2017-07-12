A 21-year-old Houma woman has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing another woman during a heated fight over a man Tuesday night outside a local apartment complex, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 10:46 p.m., deputies said they responded to the Belmere Apartments at 100 Belmere Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Once on the scene, authorities found the victim, Jessica McGehee, 24, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Deputies attempted to perform CPR on the victim until paramedics from the Bayou Cane Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance arrived and transported McGehee to Terrebonne General Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to investigators, McGehee and Houma resident Miranda Gilley had been arguing over a male companion. After Gilley invited McGehee to her apartment complex to fight, the victim arrived with another female identified as Ashley Pitre.

Following McGehee’s arrival, McGehee, Pitre, Gilley and Gilley’s mother, Miranda Swartz, all began fighting, authorities said. After McGehee and Gilley were separated, Gilley pulled a knife from her pants pocket and stabbed McGehee multiple times, deputies said.

Gilley was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of second-degree murder. She is being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail on a $200,000 bond.

Pitre and Swartz were also charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

