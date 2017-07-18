NEW ORLEANS -- When it comes to stop and frisk, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) says New Orleans should stop and consider.

"It can work if it's properly done," Kennedy said in an interview on Eyewitness News Tuesday morning.

Stop and Frisk occurs when police confront a suspicious person in order to prevent a crime from happening.

Police frisk or "pat down" someone they feel could be carrying a weapon and question them. The most notable and controversial use of stop and frisk happened in New York City under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Supporters say the policy cleaned up New York City, while opponents say it opened the door for racial profiling.

"They saw crime drop 85 percent. Mayor DeBlasio got ride of stop and frisk and crime has gone up again," Kennedy said.

But some analysts say those numbers don't tell the whole story.

"It's kind of the theory that people throw out there if they're not really in tune to all of it," WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher said.

Asher believes stop and frisk would not work in New Orleans. For one, the NOPD just does not have the manpower according to Asher. He also believes race plays a major factor.

"80 percent of New Orleans murder victims, pretty much every year since the 1980's, 80 percent have been Black men," Asher said. "You can say that there's not going to be a racial component, but if you want to be 'efficient' with it, then there's going to be a racial component to it."

Asher also says stop and frisk could erode trust in the New Orleans Police Department.

"The consent decree, constitutional policing. All these things that NOPD has implemented over the last three or four years have led to higher community trust in the police department. Something like stop and frisk could have an extremely negative effect on that," Asher said.

But with more than 700 people shot over the last 365 days, Kennedy strongly believes something should change.

"What I think the city leadership needs to do, for the rest of its administration -- for the next 11 months -- is concentrate on crime," Kennedy said.

Mayor Landireu did respond to Kennedy's comments, saying that making New Orleans safer has always and will continue to be his top priority.

Landrieu also said that while it's campaign season, murder and violence should never become just another political football.

