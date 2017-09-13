Slidell man convicted of molesting 8-year-old girl

SLIDELL, LA. - A Slidell man faces up to 99 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting an 8-year-old girl in 2014.

A jury found 26-year-old Latroy O. Simmons guilty Friday of molestation of a juvenile, District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports. Investigators say Simmons was staying with the girl's family one night in 2014 when he molested her.

Montgomery said the girl was awakened when Simmons grabbed her legs. He then continued touching her until a noise startled him and the girl ran into the bathroom.

According to the district attorney's office, the child had problems emotionally and in school for two years until she told her mother what happened.

The Slidell Police Department investigated the case. Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and Luke Lancaster prosecuted it.

Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2 and faces between 25-99 years in prison.

