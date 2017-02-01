Someone shot every 10 hours in January in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - January 2017 came to violent end with four people shot, three killed in the final four hours of the month.

Two women were shot in New Orleans around 11:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of West Laverne St in New Orleans east. Tiffany Thomas, 25, was killed in the incident. Thomas is one of ten women shot in January. She is also one of 4 women murdered in Jan.

Twenty-two people were murdered in Jan. -- the second highest total for murders in a month in the past five years.

Gun violence remains the overwhelming medium to commit murder in New Orleans. Nineteen of the 22 people in January were fatally shot.

One victim, a one-month-old girl, died from blunt force trauma. Two causes of death remain unknown, but were ruled homicides. The body of a woman was found by in the 4400 block of Davey Street by Bayou St. John on Jan. 23. and an unidentified body found by Interstate 10 and Michoud on Jan. 28.

In 31 days, 73 people were shot in New Orleans -- 63 male victims, 10 female victims. Someone was shot every 10.2 hours.

Four hours before Thomas was shot and killed, two males died in a double shooting in the 3300 block of Huntlee Dr., just outside of Edna Karr High School. One of the victims was identified

Twenty of the 73 people shot were killed. Twenty-seven percent of shooting victims didn't survive, as someone was killed by gunfire 37.2 hours in January.

There were 55 shooting incidents, with 39 single shootings, 14 double shootings and two triple shootings.

The gun violence in New Orleans is concentrated to two NOPD Districts, the 5th (7th Ward, St. Roch, 9th and Lower 9th wards) and the 7th (eastern New Orleans).





21 people were shot, 4 fatally in the 7th District. (Photo: Luke, Michael)

In both districts, 21 people shot, 42 in total. Of the 73 people shot, 57 percent were shot either in the 5th and 7th districts.

The month ended in a particularly violent streak. From Jan. 20 through Jan. 31, 27 people were shot. And shootings were fatal at a high rate. Ten of those people shot were killed. Five of the shooting incidents were double shootings and one was a triple shooting.

