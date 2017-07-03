Stolen USPS truck, 5 other vehicles recovered from New Orleans chop shop

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police Department Detectives recovered a stolen US Postal Service truck, five other stolen vehicles, two pieces of heavy construction equipment and two stolen commercial trailers from a "chop shop" on Chef Menteur Highway.

According to NOPD, detectives executed a search warrant on the suspected chop shop located in the 16000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on June 29. Once inside the gated facility, they found several vehicles and pieces of equipment stolen from various locations in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

Seventh District Detectives and NOPD's Auto Theft Division conducted the investigation along with help from USPS investigators and Louisiana State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

