Surveillance camera captures images of Bud's Broiler robber

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are working to identify the masked woman that robbed the Bud's Broiler on City Park Avenue.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, surveillance cameras captured photos of the armed robber during the Aug. 1 robbery.

Police say the unidentified robber entered the restaurant around 2 a.m., wearing a mask and carrying what was later determined to be a toy handgun.The robber forced one employee into the refrigerator and then used a set of keys to unlock a locker containing a money deposit bag full of cash.

The robber then fled west on N. Anthony Street, tossing the keys and toy gun along with a bra and blue baseball cap.

Police believe the robber is a black woman, about 5'1" to 5'4" in height with a stocky build. They were wearing a black mask, white t-shirt and tan shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who can help police identify this suspect is asked to call NOPD's Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

