Suspect arrested in LDWF agent shooting

31-year-old Amethys Baird of Monroe, La. Accused of attempted first degree murder of a police officer in the shooting of LDWF Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler. (Photo: LSP)

MONROE, La. -- State Police arrested the woman who allegedly shot a Louisiana Department of WIldlife and Fisheries enforcement agent during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers arrested 31-year-old Amethyst Baird. Baird is accused of shooting 26-year-old Tyler Wheeler, a Senior Agent with the LDWF, multiple times during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish.





(Photo: Gabe Giffin, LDWF)

State Police detectives investigating the shooting quickly found evidence that led to Baird's arrest, according to LSP. She is charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

Officers also arrested 34-year-old Jeremy Gullet, who they say assisted Baird after the fact. He is charged with one count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted First Degree Murder.

Senior Agent Wheeler was shot multiple times, according to Sgt. Wayne Parker with the LDWF. As of Saturday, he was stable, but in critical condition in LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center.

