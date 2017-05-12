Suspect charged with attempted murder after opening fire on police

MOREAUVILLE, La. -- The man accused of opening fire on police officers during a standoff in Avoyelles Parish is in police custody.

According to Louisiana State Police, Brandon Arthur Carpenter has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Carpenter led an officer with the Hessmer Police Department on a chase Thursday, May 11, that ended when Carpenter barricaded himself inside a house on LA Hwy 114. According to State Police, officers attempted to negotiate with Carpenter, but he opened fire on police, wounding three officers.

A Louisiana State Trooper and a Marksville Police Officer were both shot, according to police. A Simmesport Police Officer was also wounded, but it is not known if his injuries were from a bullet, or the flying debris.

All of their wounds are non-life threatening.

Carpenter is being held in the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. Police say the investigation is still active and additional charges may be pending.

