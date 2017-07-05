Suspect in Avondale beating death arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS – A man deputies believe beat a man to death with a baseball bat in June has been arrested in Houston.

Cedric Reed, 42, was arrested in connection with the death of Michael Riley.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives were called about 10:45 p.m. June 16 to Riley’s home in the 300 block of Deacon Street and found the 57-year-old man on his bed. Riley suffered blunt-force trauma to the back of his head and face, JPSO spokesman Col. John Fortunato said.

A baseball bat with blood was found in the bedroom.

A friend of Riley told detectives that Riley was addicted to crack-cocaine and described the home as the “crack house of the neighborhood,” Fortunato said.

Reed was booked with one count of second-degree murder.

© 2017 WWL-TV