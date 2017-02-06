Suspect in custody in hit-and-run death

(Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

NEW ORLEANS – A limousine company contacted police about a hit-and-run death on Earhart Blvd. after seeing a report on the accident on TV and finding one of its vehicles parked in the garage with damage to the windshield, according to testimony and documents presented in court Monday.



Saturday night about 8 p.m. a 58-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Earhart Boulevard and North Galvez Street.



Sunday night, Bruce Lebant was booked on a manslaughter count in the case.



Police went to the as-yet-unnamed limousine company Sunday and Lebant told police he was the one involved in the crash. Police said Lebant told them he left the scene because he was “scared.”



Lebant had apparently told the night manager at the limousine company that someone had thrown a brick at the windshield, causing the hit-and-run.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this fatal accident can call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

