Suspect wanted after lawn equipment stolen from Algiers home

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 12:02 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing lawn equipment from an Algiers home Monday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of Bennett Street. Police say a man walked to the front of the home, grabbed an orange hand-held blower and fled the scene in a dark gray four-door Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6040. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

