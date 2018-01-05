Suspect who struck officer with car found with 2 gunshot wounds

Gino Taulli (Photo: JPSO)

HARVEY - A man suspected in the injuring of a JP deputy Thursday night has been arrested near a fast food restaurant off the West Bank Expressway Friday afternoon, according to a JPSO spokesman.



Glen Boyd of the JPSO said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gino Taulli, was suffering from two gunshot wounds when arrested near a Burger King restaurant in the 3700 block of the West Bank Expressway. The arrest scene was not very far from the carjacking and police chase from Thursday night.

Taulli was wanted on counts of second-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer. The injured deputy was hospitalized with a broken knee.

The JPSO said deputies began to chase Taulli about 6:20 p.m. Thursday after they spotted a car that was reported stolen during a carjacking earlier in the day in Bridge City.

Deputies tried to arrest Taulli who, they said, tried to run over one with the stolen vehicle. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies fired several shots at Taulli's vehicle, but he was able to get away. Apparently, from the sheriff's office statement, two of those shots struck him.

