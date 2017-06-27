Suspects in violent French Quarter attack lived at Covenant House

NEW ORLEANS – New details are emerging about the suspects in a violent beating and robbery in the French Quarter over the weekend.

According to Convent House, 21-year-old Dejuan Paul, 18-year-old Joshua Simmons and 18-year-old Nicholas Polgowski all lived at the house before Saturday’s violent robbery.

Covenant House is a nonprofit that provides shelter and services to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 22 years old. The home is a safe place for vulnerable teens and young adults in New Orleans and several cities nationwide.

A source close to the nonprofit tells Eyewitness News that Paul and Simmons both suffer from mental illness, but New Orleans Police would not confirm that information.

Executive Director of Covenant House Jim Kelley did not want to speak on camera, but he did give the following statement:

“Covenant House cares for runaway and homeless youth – many of whom are troubled and suffer from mental illnesses. We are deeply saddened by the incident and are praying for the victims and their families.”

