SWAT standoff ends peacefully after two hours

Lakewind East apartment complex. (Photo: Lauren Bale)

UPDATE: Reporter Lauren Bale says the standoff has ended. More details soon and on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 pm



​NEW ORLEANS -- A man armed with an assault rifle barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Lakewind East complex in the 5100 block of Bundy Road for a couple of hours Thursday before surrendering to police.



The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. and ended around 4:30.



According to NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney, an officer was in the area on an unrelated matter when he saw a man armed with an assault rifle. The suspect then fled from the officer and went inside of an apartment, where he barricaded himself inside.



The NOPD said it is not known if either the officer or the suspect fired a shot, but no injuries have been reported. A call for an officer needing assistance caused the SWAT team to deploy.



Residents said they were stunned to see officers in bulletproof vests and with full tactical gear, accompanied with a drone keeping a watch overhead.



"I'm in shock," said one resident. "To come home to something like this?"

