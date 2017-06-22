SWAT team responds to N.O. East incident; public asked to stay away

Lakewind East apartment complex. (Photo: Lauren Bale)

​NEW ORLEANS -- A man armed with an assault rifle has barricaded himself inside of an apartment at the Lakewind East complex in the 5100 block of Bundy Road.



The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m.



According to the NOPD spokesman Aaron E. Looney, a Seventh District officer was in the area on an unrelated matter when he saw a man armed with an assault rifle. The suspect then fled from the officer and went inside of an apartment, where he barricaded himself.



The NOPD said it is not known if either the officer or the suspect fired a shot, but no injuries have been reported. A call for 'an officer needing assistance' caused the SWAT team to deploy.



Witnesses say several police vehicles are also in the area.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story as it develops.

