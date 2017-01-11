Silence is Violence marks 10 years with ceremony honoring more than 2,000 victims

NEW ORLEANS -- Ten years ago this Wednesday, nearly 5,000 people marched to the steps of New Orleans City Hall demanding leaders do more to stop the bloodshed.

The event helped launch the Silence the Violence campaign which has been fighting to keep the streets safe for the past decade. But rather than celebrate their efforts, members today marked the anniversary with a somber tribute to victims.

The names of murder victims from the past ten years were read aloud on the steps of City Hall.

Those victims included social activist and filmmaker Helen Hill, and local musician Dinerral Shavers who's murders motivated many to march. But as the number of murders grew, so have the number of people affected, like Deborah Reeder.

"My son was murdered almost eight years ago and reading his name on the paper made the emotions as fresh as it was the year, the month and even the day he died. It's very painful,” Reeder said.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t hard to find another mother carrying a similar heartache.

For Angela Thompson the wound is fresh, her 19-year-old son was shot to death less than a year ago while working at a nearby gas station.

“What 19-year old is worried about working? Attending to their family, who? And I just thank him so much, but it hurts,” Thompson said. “It's a struggle, it's a daily struggle, and they don't even understand when you kill our kids you're hurting us you're hurting the mothers and the fathers."



It took nearly three hours for all 2,097 victims to have their names read, but friends and family say the loss they feel will never come to an end. They hope their loved ones will ultimately be more than just a number.

"It's a lot of us in this together, unfortunately," Reeder said. "And I think it's really important that the community as a whole knows."

