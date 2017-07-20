Teen arrested in Carrollton area murder

Photos courtesy NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in jail after police say he shot another man to death a week ago.

Police said 17-year-old Tyjon Luque is the person surveillance cameras captured running away from the scene of a fatal shooting July 14.

That morning, police said they found 19-year-old Duvander Haley on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of Jeanette Street. He was shot several times and police said he died at the scene.

Luque was arrested Wednesday on the West Bank. He was booked with one charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV