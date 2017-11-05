Teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Kenner Sweet 16 party, police say

KENNER, La. -- A teenager is in custody Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Sweet 16 party.

Police said 17-year-old Renee Holloway was been booked with second-degree murder in the death of Jontrell Wells, 18. Both are Kenner residents.

Investigations said witnesses told them Wells and others were arguing about an ongoing neighborhood rivalry when he was shot Saturday night at the corner of 6th and Compromise streets just before 11 p.m.

Kenner Police said an off-duty officer was working at a Sweet 16 party nearby when he was made aware of a disturbance. While going to investigate, the officer heard shots and found Wells at the corner. Wells was given CPR, but later died at University Medical Center, authorities said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They added because multiple caliber shell casings were found at the scene, detectives are looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

