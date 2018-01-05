Teen detention center escapee from Monroe believed to be in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- State police are looking for a teen who escaped a Monroe detention center Tuesday who they believe is in the New Orleans area.

Troopers said 17-year-old Teondre Wright escaped from the Swanson center for Youth also with three others. Wright is the only one who has not been captured yet.

Detectives said Wright is possibly armed and dangerous. He was being held at the center for various charges, including carjacking and armed robbery.

Anyone with information about Wright is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL-TV