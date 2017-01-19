Teens in uniform steal weapon from vehicle, resident says

NEW ORLEANS -- A Mid-City resident says a weapon was stolen from his car, and police haven't come out to investigate the incident, although was caught on camera.

What's most disturbing, he says, is the two people who broke into his truck are wearing school uniforms.

Good then left his car in front of his home in Mid-City to unpack. In the meantime, outside, two teens turn onto his street.

"And one peels off and comes around the back of the car,” said Good.

Then one of the teens opens his car door.

"I can see the white box that he picked up and then goes through the glove compartment and grabs a weapon.”

Shortly after Good found out his car had been burglarized, he called the police. At this point, Good would rather not say exactly what kind of weapon was stolen, but that it could be deadly.

"I said 'Look it's not an emergency, but I have two school kids that stole a weapon out of my car but they're probably heading to school, you may want to put a little priority to this,'" he recalls.

As he waited, he combed through footage from his security cameras.

"You can see they're school kids with their gray uniforms and school bags."

The crime is brazen; at one point one of the teens sees cameras but that didn’t stop him.

Good said police didn’t show up at all that day, but he woke up to a missed call the next morning.

"I got a call at midnight and I said are you guys going to come back out, and they said no we write that up as GOA. I said what does GOA mean? They said gone on arrival,'” he explained.

Due to what Good calls a slow response, and schedule conflicts, he couldn't file a report until the weekend. But, coincidentally police logs show someone in the vicinity of Jefferson Davis Parkway and Conti did call in a suspicious person around the time of the break-in. An officer was dispatched within minutes but didn't find anyone.

As of this story airing, Good says a detective has yet to collect or review his video.

