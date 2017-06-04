Third victim dead after Mid-City shooting that left multiple people injured

NEW ORLEANS – A third victim has died due to a shooting in Mid-City that injured multiple people in the early morning hours Saturday.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison confirmed a third victim died at the hospital during a press conference Sunday.

The shooting happened at a large gathering in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were hit by gunfire in that incident.

The Mid-City shooting was the beginning of the most violent 24 hours the city has seen this year.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, victims were wounded at the following locations:

- 3700 block of Tulane Avenue, five victims

- 2200 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, one victim

- 2100 block of South Liberty Street, one victim

- 6600 block of Foch Road, four victims

- 2900 block of Upperline Street, two victims

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison held a press conference Sunday to address violence.

"In order to change the culture of violence in this city we're going to have to change who we are, how we are, and how we act," said Landrieu. "And I'm talking about from house to house, from neighborhood to neighborhood, from church to church, from community to community. Because if we don't change the culture and the things that actually create violence, the police officers are going to continue to have as much work as they have today."

Harrison said units who responded to Saturday morning's shooting were within earshot and deployed to the immediate area.

"We're committing more overtime in the first district to continue to expand their presence on the Tulane Avenue corridor," said Harrison.

Harrison added the department has canceled all non-mandatory training in order to focus its manpower towards violent crimes.

Saturday's shootings bring to 703 the number of people shot in New Orleans during the last 365 days WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

