Three injured during separate overnight shootings, police say

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating three shootings across the city that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

The first incident happened in the Lower Garden District around 2 a.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street. Officials said he is listed in critical condition.

The second incident happened near the Downtown area, in the 1900 block of Poydras Street. Police said around 3:30 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting at the bar when she heard gunshots.

Around 4 a.m., police said a third shooting happened in the 3200 block of Baudin Street. In that incident, police said a 44-year-old woman was standing outside when she felt something hit her. An initial report said the woman brought herself to an area hospital where they told her she had a gunshot wound.

No other details about the shootings were released.

Police have not said if they believe the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

