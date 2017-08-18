Three men accused of cheating casino out of $56,000

BATON ROUGE - Three men are in jail after investigators said they cheated a Baton Rouge area casino out of thousands of dollars in winnings during a craps game.

Louisiana State Police said they were called by casino staff when the group of men fraudulently won using a method known as "dice sliding."

Allan Arana, 35, Lin Tan, 42, and Jaime Iglesias, were arrested in the scheme. Investigators said Aram would manipulate the dice during the craps game while Tan and Iglesias would make bets to increase the odds of payout.

Arana, who lives in Las Vegas, was located at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. All three men are from the Philippines.

State Police added Arana had been arrested in Natchez, Miss., for a similar incident.

