Three teens escape juvenile jail, rob man with stolen gun, sheriff says

ARABI, La. -- Three juvenile escapees are back in custody Wednesday, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint during his morning jog after leaving a Baton Rouge facility for troubled youth.

St. Bernard officials said the teens escaped the facility and stole a car from Baton Rouge. Then the trio drove down to St. Bernard, where they stole a gun out of a vehicle.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies said they got a call about an armed robbery near the corner of Aycock and Patricia streets in Arabi. The victim, who is a military officer, said he was on his daily jog when a dark sedan pulled up behind him and three men got out of the car, demanding his belongings at gunpoint.

When the victim said he didn't have any money, deputies said he was ordered to lie face down on the ground, and the three teens ran away.

Around 1 p.m. that day, deputies said they found the wrecked sedan near Lebeau Avenue and Bienvenue Street.

Officers who canvassed the area found a 14-year-old from Shreveport and a 16-year-old from Cotton Valle walking in the 500 block of Center Street. Sheriff James Pohlmann said the juveniles had the stolen gun in their possession.

The other suspect, 17-year-old Derek Cage, was found hiding in the attic at his mother's Arabi home on Monday. Deputies said he confessed to committing the crimes two days earlier with the juveniles.

Cage, who was serving a four-year sentence for crimes he committed as a juvenile, is being held at the St. Bernard Parish Jail on a $151,000 bond.

The two juveniles are being held at the parish youth detention center.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

