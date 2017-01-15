NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS - A 5-month-old child suffered gunshot wounds to the foot and thigh during a shooting in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers Saturday night, according to the NOPD.

Police said the young girl was stable at a local hospital.



According to the police, the child and her parents were inside of a car when 2-3 men approached the vehicle and opened fire. The suspects continued to shoot as the vehicle drove away and eventually the child was hit.

