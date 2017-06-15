Trooper accused of kicking handcuffed man in head

NEW ORLEANS – A State Trooper has been booked with battery after investigators said he kicked a handcuffed man in the head before slamming his head into a car window.

State Police officials Thursday said Master Trooper John Neil went to confront the passengers inside a stolen vehicle Feb. 11 at Almonaster Boulevard and Louisa Street in the Desire neighborhood. One of the people, a 19-year-old man, ran from the car but was caught shortly after by other troopers in the area.

Officials said when Neal approached the man, he was handcuffed behind his back, face down on the ground and not resisting. That’s when, detectives said, Neal kicked the man in the head.

Neal is also accused of slamming the man's head into a rear windshield on a police cruiser, causing the glass to shatter.

State Police said Neal’s actions were caught on nearby home surveillance, as well as body camera footage. They added their investigation showed no evidence to support Neal’s use of force on the man.

Neal was arrested and booked with one count of simple battery. He is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

